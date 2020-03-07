Jodie Turner-Smith is having a baby girl



Recent related videos from verified sources Katy Perry wants a baby girl Pregnant singer Katy Perry would love to have a baby girl. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:45Published 34 minutes ago Chicks Chirp for Cute Kid Occurred on March 6, 2020 / Freeport, Ohio, USA Info from Licensor: "My eight-month-old daughter enjoying our newest batch of chicks running around her. She’s a little farm girl who loves being out.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:34Published 2 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this