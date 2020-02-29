Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg is feeling his hometown Lakers. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share some hilarious online savagery aimed at hometown rival Los Angeles Clippers fans. Big Facts This past weekend, Snoop didn’t hold back on ripping Clippers nation. The rap veteran unloaded a batch of pro-Lakers Instagram posts including […]



The post Snoop Dogg Rips LA Clippers Fans W/ POWER-Inspired Roast: “They Say This Is A Laker Town” appeared first on . West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg is feeling his hometown Lakers. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share some hilarious online savagery aimed at hometown rival Los Angeles Clippers fans. Big Facts This past weekend, Snoop didn’t hold back on ripping Clippers nation. The rap veteran unloaded a batch of pro-Lakers Instagram posts including […]The post Snoop Dogg Rips LA Clippers Fans W/ POWER-Inspired Roast: “They Say This Is A Laker Town” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

