Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Gets Action-Packed New Trailer!

Just Jared Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow film has a brand new trailer! The film follows Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow as she confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her [...]
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Black Widow' Final Trailer (2020)

'Black Widow' Final Trailer (2020) 02:27

 Scarlett Johansson returns as Black Widow in her own Marvel movie

Recent related news from verified sources

When Marvel superheroes are arriving in India

Mark your calendars, because you have got yourself a date with a new breed of superheroes. From the Scarlett Johansson lead ‘Black Widow’ to Chris...
IndiaTimes

Black Widow trailer: Scarlett Johansson faces off against Taskmaster in final teaser clip

Release of new Marvel film reportedly won't be affected by coronavirus outbreak
Independent

