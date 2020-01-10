Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner Smith Confirm Sex of Their Baby!

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

We now know that Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner Smith are expecting a baby girl! The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to record a video for her fans. “Favourite moments with baby,” Jodie posted, adding, “Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops.” Fans noted that [...] 👓 View full article

