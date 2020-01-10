Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner Smith Confirm Sex of Their Baby!

Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner Smith Confirm Sex of Their Baby!

Just Jared Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
We now know that Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner Smith are expecting a baby girl! The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to record a video for her fans. “Favourite moments with baby,” Jodie posted, adding, “Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops.” Fans noted that [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

QUEEN & SLIM movie - POWER [Video]QUEEN & SLIM movie - POWER

QUEEN & SLIM movie - POWER - Short trailer Starring Daniel Kaluuya and introducing Jodie-Turner Smith. From trailblazing, Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe (Netflix’s Master of None) and Melina..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:20Published

QUEEN & SLIM movie - STRONG [Video]QUEEN & SLIM movie - STRONG

QUEEN & SLIM movie - STRONG Starring Daniel Kaluuya and introducing Jodie-Turner Smith. From trailblazing, Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe (Netflix’s Master of None) and Melina Matsoukas, the..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Shop for Baby Clothes in Studio City!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting a head start on baby shopping! The 30-year-old singer and the 24-year-old pregnant actress stopped by a baby store on...
Just Jared

Joe Jonas Stops by a Baby Store with Wife Sophie Turner!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are doing a little baby shopping! The 30-year-old singer and the 24-year-old actress stopped by a baby shop to pick out some clothes...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FionaMcKitty

Fiona McKitty Turner-Smith and husband Jackson are having a baby girl https://t.co/qnZM4eZMIa 31 minutes ago

SayWhatSugar

🌸 The Midsommar May Queen 🌼 RT @people: Jodie Turner-Smith Confirms She and Husband Joshua Jackson Are Expecting a Baby Girl https://t.co/zMjZf1Cvc1 33 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Jodie Turner Smith & Joshua Jackson have revealed the***of their baby! https://t.co/oKfv0VXznT 40 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith confirms she and husband Joshua Jackson are expecting a baby GIRL https://t.co/fYeOMk8tLI 40 minutes ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner Smith Confirm Sex of Their Baby! https://t.co/LZCAnJcpEV https://t.co/wWELsi3q2a 53 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner Smith Confirm Sex of Their Baby! https://t.co/sxB7GcQllU 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner Smith Confirm Sex of Their Baby! https://t.co/JxqpWoCVhd 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner Smith Confirm Sex of Their Baby! https://t.co/r7uRnf5tzS 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.