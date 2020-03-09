David Benaym Wiki: Facts about the Journalist Who Was Married to Danny Tidwell

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The So You Think You Can Dance family is mourning the sudden demise of one of their talents, Danny Tidwell. The season 3 finalist was tragically killed in a car accident on March 6, 2020 at the age of 35. Tidwell leaves behind a family, including his adoptive mother, Denise Wall, and adoptive brother, SYTYCD […]



