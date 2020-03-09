Veteran actor Max Von Sydow passes away at the age of 90

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Veteran actor Max von Sydow, who famously played a game of chess with Death in Ingmar Bergman's cult classic The Seventh Seal and the Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 90.



The Sweden-born French actor died on Sunday, his representatives confirmed the news to Deadline.

