Veteran actor Max Von Sydow passes away at the age of 90

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Veteran actor Max von Sydow, who famously played a game of chess with Death in Ingmar Bergman's cult classic The Seventh Seal and the Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 90.

The Sweden-born French actor died on Sunday, his representatives confirmed the news to Deadline.
French website Paris Match...
