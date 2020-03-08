Global  

Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden, Will Join Forces With Kamala Harris At Monday Rally

Mediaite Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president, Monday, and will appear at a Biden campaign rally in Detroit.
News video: Biden, Sanders win new endorsements ahead of Michigan contest

Biden, Sanders win new endorsements ahead of Michigan contest 02:10

 U.S. Democratic Senator Kamala Harris endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday, while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the backing of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a civil rights leader. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Sen. Cory Booker endorses Biden as leader 'to beat Donald Trump' [Video]Sen. Cory Booker endorses Biden as leader 'to beat Donald Trump'

New Jersey Democratic senator and former presidential candidate Cory Booker on Monday endorsed his one-time rival, Joe Biden, as the best person to lead the Democratic party in the 2020 presidential..

Biden Gets Super Pac Boost [Video]Biden Gets Super Pac Boost

Democrats' flagship 2020 super PAC plans to launch ads aiding Joe Biden in the presidential race. Politico reports that the Pac is arguing that Biden is the likely nominee for president. And, as the..

Why Cory Booker is endorsing Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination

Senator Cory Booker announced Monday he is endorsing his former rival Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination. He is the latest former Democratic...
Cory Booker: Joe Biden picks up endorsement from former rival

The New Jersey senator's thumbs-up for Mr Biden follows the backing of Senator Kamala Harris.
