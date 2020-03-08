Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden, Will Join Forces With Kamala Harris At Monday Rally

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president, Monday, and will appear at a Biden campaign rally in Detroit.



