Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden, Will Join Forces With Kamala Harris At Monday Rally
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president, Monday, and will appear at a Biden campaign rally in Detroit.
U.S. Democratic Senator Kamala Harris endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday, while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the backing of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a civil rights leader. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.