Pics: Shilpa & Raj pose with daughter Samisha

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, who welcomed their second child via surrogacy last month were snapped at the Mumbai airport today. The couple were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs at the airport.
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have welcomed their second child -- a daughter through surrogacy, sources told IANS.

