Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reunite With Prince William and Kate Middleton for Final Royal Engagement

m i c h e l l e RT @henryscousin: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love language is out of this world. I felt like I just watched a conversation happen! Im… 3 seconds ago

Sophie RT @ZoeForsey: And they're done! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have driven away from their final ever royal engagement 📷 by PA https://t.c… 7 seconds ago

lalanieNYC🛡🌪 RT @NolaMarianna: Awww Meghan Markle and Alexandra Burke broke the rules to share a hug. LOVE to see it!!! (And Prince Harry giving Craid D… 13 seconds ago

HOLA! USA Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance with Queen Elizabeth on Women’s day https://t.co/BKmJv8J1O8 24 seconds ago

Aabid RT @people: Queen Invites Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Church: 'It Was a Sweet Gesture,' Source Says #PeopleNow https://t.co/sLF8mACVgx 50 seconds ago

live in hope RT @DarrenPlymouth: Meghan will bow out of royal life just one year, 10 months & 12 days (682 days) after marrying into the family. “He’s… 1 minute ago

Angry Young Man RT @superscuba83: The Cambridge’s WERE walking with the Queen but this was changed last minute despite being on the order of service & righ… 1 minute ago