Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reunite With Prince William and Kate Middleton for Final Royal Engagement

E! Online Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday. They weren't the only members...
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wrap Up Royal Duties

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wrap Up Royal Duties 01:28

 From the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards to visiting the Silverstone Museum, ET Canada has the latest on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s final engagements as senior members of the Royal family.

Harry and Meghan make last official appearance as senior royals [Video]Harry and Meghan make last official appearance as senior royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London on Commonwealth Day. The service is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

The Sussexes join Queen in final royal outing [Video]The Sussexes join Queen in final royal outing

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:40Published


Here's How Meghan Markle Greeted Duchess Kate Middleton & Prince William at Their Reunion Today

There have been rumors (and confirmation) of drama between the two couples, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton, for...
Just Jared

Here's When Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reuniting with Prince William & Duchess Kate Middleton

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Canada from the UK to step away as senior members of the royals, royal fans have been wondering if and when...
Just Jared

