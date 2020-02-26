Global  

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & Their Husbands Reunite at Commonwealth Day Services

Just Jared Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive separately from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they head inside for Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on Monday (March 9) in London, England. If you don’t know, the day celebrates the Commonwealth aka the British territories around the [...]
 Meghan Markle did her final solo event as a working royal family member on Friday, visiting students at Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, Essex, East of London, ahead of International Women's Day. In addition to giving a moving speech to the students where she implored them "to speak up for what...

