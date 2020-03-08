Global  

Maren Morris Performed at Houston Rodeo Nine Months Pregnant: See the Epic Pics

Billboard.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
A very pregnant Maren Morris took the stage at the Houston Rodeo on Saturday (March 7). The singer, who is nine months along, is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Hurd.
Maren Morris Slays The Houston Rodeo While 9 Months Pregnant: See Her Bedazzled Baby Bump

The singer is set to give birth to a baby boy in just a few weeks.
