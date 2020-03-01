Global  

Entertainment Stocks Hit 52-Week Lows Amid Latest Coronavirus Market Drop

Monday, 9 March 2020
Entertainment industry stocks on Monday hit new 52-week lows or were trading near their year lows amid the latest coronavirus-driven stock market drop.
 U.S. stocks fell for the third time this week on Friday due to coronavirus fears but two strong rallies earlier in the week put the major indices in the plus column for the week. Conway G. Gittens reports.

