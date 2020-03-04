Global  

MSNBC Expert Predicts 15 to 20 Percent Mortality Rate if Coronavirus Becomes Widespread in U.S.

Mediaite Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Virologist and MSNBC science contributor Dr. Joseph Fair claimed on Monday that 80 percent of the U.S. population would survive, with a 15 to 20 percent mortality rate, if the coronavirus became widespread.
 Anthony Fauci, head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told a congressional hearing on Wednesday, "The flu has a mortality of 0.1 percent. This has a mortality of ten times that. That's the reason why I want to emphasize that we have to stay ahead of the game in preventing...

