Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Call of Duty: Warzone trailer promises you can play the free battle royale tomorrow

Call of Duty: Warzone trailer promises you can play the free battle royale tomorrow

Polygon Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Teenager is making over £150K a year by playing the video game Fortnite [Video]Teenager is making over £150K a year by playing the video game Fortnite

A teenager is making over £150K ($200,000 USD) a year by playing the video game Fortnite - but he's saving nearly all the money he makes. Alex Benabe, 19, regularly plays for 12 to 24 hours..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Call of Duty Warzone battle royale game confirmed, launches tomorrow for FREE

Call of Duty Warzone has finally been made official. While early speculation and a series of leaks (including gameplay footage) seemed to point what looked like...
9to5Toys

'Call of Duty' takes on 'Fortnite' with free battle royale online video game 'Warzone'

The popular battle royale video game category led by 'Fortnite' has some company: the free 'Call of Duty: Warzone' for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PCs
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.