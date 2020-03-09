Ashley Argota Picked a Famous Friend to be Her Maid of Honor!

Global  

Just Jared Jr Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Ashley Argota just revealed who she picked to be her Maid of Honor in her upcoming wedding! In a sweet post about International Women’s Day, the 27-year-old actress revealed Raini Rodriguez would be at her side on her wedding day. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Argota “It’s #InternationalWomensDay and I’m lucky enough [...]
