Ashley Argota Picked a Famous Friend to be Her Maid of Honor! Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ashley Argota just revealed who she picked to be her Maid of Honor in her upcoming wedding! In a sweet post about International Women’s Day, the 27-year-old actress revealed Raini Rodriguez would be at her side on her wedding day. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Argota “It’s #InternationalWomensDay and I’m lucky enough [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sumi K RT @justjaredjr: .@ashleyargota9 picked one of her famous friends to be her maid of honor in her wedding! https://t.co/qoDMeaSywe 30 minutes ago Just Jared Jr. .@ashleyargota9 picked one of her famous friends to be her maid of honor in her wedding! https://t.co/qoDMeaSywe 49 minutes ago