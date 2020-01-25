Global  

Tina Fey Returning to Netflix With First Animated Series

E! Online Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Tina Fey is heading back to Netflix. After wrapping up Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, launching Mean Girls on Broadway (and making news that the Broadway musical based on her movie is becoming a...
News video: '30 Rock' Bosses Tina Fey & Robert Carlock Land Netflix Animated Comedy Series | THR News

'30 Rock' Bosses Tina Fey & Robert Carlock Land Netflix Animated Comedy Series | THR News 01:17

 '30 Rock' Bosses Tina Fey & Robert Carlock Land Netflix Animated Comedy Series | THR News

