Led Zeppelin wins 'Stairway to Heaven' copyright case

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Led Zeppelin on Monday persuaded a U.S. appeals court to reinstate a jury verdict that it did not steal the opening guitar riff for "Stairway to Heaven" from an obscure song written four years earlier.
