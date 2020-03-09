Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Marvel Studios is raising the stakes for its highly-anticipated Black Widow movie. The upcoming solo Avenger film’s final trailer has arrived and comes packing plenty of punches. From Scarlett Johansson interacting with trained fighters to coming face-to-face with villain Taskmaster – the must-see thrill ride teaser lives up to the hype. Watch and comment below! […]



The post Watch: Marvel Studios’ Final BLACK WIDOW Trailer Embraces Bad Guy Taskmaster’s Villainous Flex appeared first on . Marvel Studios is raising the stakes for its highly-anticipated Black Widow movie. The upcoming solo Avenger film’s final trailer has arrived and comes packing plenty of punches. From Scarlett Johansson interacting with trained fighters to coming face-to-face with villain Taskmaster – the must-see thrill ride teaser lives up to the hype. Watch and comment below! […]The post Watch: Marvel Studios’ Final BLACK WIDOW Trailer Embraces Bad Guy Taskmaster’s Villainous Flex appeared first on . 👓 View full article

