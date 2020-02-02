Global  

Camilla Luddington is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Husband Matthew Alan!

Just Jared Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Camilla Luddington is pregnant again! The 36-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actress announced on Monday (March 9) that she and husband Matthew Alan are expecting their second child together. Camilla revealed the exciting news by sharing an Instagram post from Disneyland of Cinderella looking gleefully at Camilla‘s growing bump. “Me: ‘I’m just gonna do a super casual [...]
