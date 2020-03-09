Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Media Falls For Fake Trump Tweet Saying President Should Be Shot From Cannon Over Stock Market Plunge

Media Falls For Fake Trump Tweet Saying President Should Be Shot From Cannon Over Stock Market Plunge

Mediaite Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Media Falls For Fake Trump Tweet Saying President Should Be Shot From Cannon Over Stock Market PlungeMSNBC's Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough fell for a fake tweet on Monday which purported to show President Donald Trump saying that any president who lets Dow Jones fall more than a thousand points should be shot out of "a very big cannon."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump 'not taking COVID-19 seriously'

Trump 'not taking COVID-19 seriously' 02:47

 President Trump has been accused of failing to take the coronavirus outbreak seriously despite 21 deaths in the country.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter [Video]Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter

Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter The clip shows the former vice president saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump." That was just the beginning of Biden's line..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Sanders offers to support Biden if nominated [Video]Sanders offers to support Biden if nominated

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told supporters in Missouri on Monday that he and former Vice President Joe Biden will support whoever wins the Democratic nomination "because we want to beat Trump."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump blames the 'Fake News' media for stoking the stock market's historic drop

Trump blames the 'Fake News' media for stoking the stock market's historic drop· *Trump tried to blame the media for the stock market's historic drop on Monday that led to a brief halt in trading.* · *"Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing...
Business Insider Also reported by •ReutersMediaiteBelfast Telegraph

Health Secretary says U.S. working aggressively on coronavirus, after markets drop

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said President Donald Trump's administration is working aggressively on the coronavirus disease spreading worldwide, after he was...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rpdisney1

Santa RP RT @JoeConchaTV: Joe Scarborough, Rick Wilson Fall For Fake Trump Tweet on Dow Jones https://t.co/g8WWOI3KJJ 20 seconds ago

Sustainable2050

Kees van der Leun @PatrickHerd That's a fake. https://t.co/j1BuZPVyza 5 minutes ago

AnassaMemmo

Anassa Memmo RT @NewsPolitics: Media Falls For Fake Trump Tweet Saying President Should Be Shot From Cannon Over Stock Market Plunge https://t.co/hQdBJz… 5 minutes ago

K1erry

Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 Joe Scarborough Falls For Fake Trump Tweet on Dow Jones https://t.co/lY80UI3uHy 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.