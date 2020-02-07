Global  

Rep. Matt Gaetz and Doug Collins Quarantine Over Contact With CPAC Patient, Days After Meeting With Trump

Mediaite Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Rep. Matt Gaetz and Doug Collins Quarantine Over Contact With CPAC Patient, Days After Meeting With TrumpRep. Doug Collins (R-GA) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced they would be self-quarantining on Monday after coming into contact with an individual at CPAC who tested positive for the coronavirus, with Collins' announcement being made just days after he visited the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with President Donald Trump.
