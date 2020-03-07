Global  

Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw & More Stun at 'Misbehaviour' UK Premiere!

Just Jared Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Keeley Hawes, Keira Knightley, and Suki Waterhouse walk the red carpet together at the premiere of their new movie Misbehaviour on Monday (March 9) at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England. The actresses were joined at the event by co-stars Emma Corrin, Clara Rosager, Loreece Harrison, and director Philippa Lowthorpe. The movie [...]
News video: Gugu Mbatha-Raw talks Misbehaviour!

Gugu Mbatha-Raw talks Misbehaviour! 04:45

 We sat down with Gugu Mbatha-Raw to talk all things Misbehaviour and she told us she can't wait to reunite with the cast at the film's UK premiere! Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

“Misbehavior’ Premiere [Video]“Misbehavior’ Premiere

Keira Knightley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw star in the new female empowerment film ‘Misbehaviour’ directed by Philippa Lowthorpe.The cast talk about the premise behind the film and why female-driven..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:02Published

Keira Knightley on beauty pageants and "Misbehaviour" [Video]Keira Knightley on beauty pageants and "Misbehaviour"

Keira Knightley said beauty pageants are still prevalent today at the world premiere of &quot;Misbehaviour&quot; on Monday evening (March 9), with society still objectifying women and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published


Knightley empowered by 'Misbehaviour'

Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays 1970 Miss World winner Jennifer Hosten in 'Misbehaviour.' Keira Knightley portrays one of the protesters and says it was 'empowering' to...
USATODAY.com

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Keira Knightley attend Misbehaviour premiere ahead of UK release

Misbehaviour is a film based on the true story of the Miss World 1970 beauty pageant that took place in London. At the time, the event was the highest rated...
Lainey Gossip


