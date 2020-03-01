Global  

WATCH: VP Mike Pence Dodges Questions About Impact of Trump Tweets, Number of Americans Tested for Coronavirus

Mediaite Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence notably did not specifically answer when pressed during a White House briefing to say exactly how many Americans have been tested for coronavirus and to address the impact of President Donald Trump’s tweets on the response effort. At the Trump administration’s daily press conference on coronavirus outbreak, the final question came […]
