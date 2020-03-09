John Krasinski Convinced Emily Blunt To Return For 'Quiet Place II' By Doing This
Monday, 9 March 2020 () John Krasinski waves to fans while arriving for his appearance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on Monday night (March 9). The 40-year-old actor is promoting his new film, Quiet Place II, which just held its’ premiere the night before. Speaking with E! News, John opened up about returning for the [...]
“A Quiet Place Part II” is both a prequel and a sequel to the 2018 thriller, “A Quiet Place”. While sitting down with ET Canada, writer and director John Krasinski opens up about his experience on this film, sharing whether he prefers acting on screen or sitting in the director’s chair....
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski make one picture perfect couple as they arrive at the A Quiet Place Part II premiere on Sunday (March 8) at Lincoln Center in New... Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online •USATODAY.com •AceShowbiz