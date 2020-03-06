Global  

Trish Regan Says Coronavirus Is an Impeachment ‘Scam’ Against Trump ‘All Over Again’: Trying to ‘Demonize And Destroy the President’

Mediaite Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Fox Business Network host Trish Regan ripped into Democrats and the liberal media equal parts on her Monday, broadcast billing the novel deadly novel Coronavirus along the chyron as a “Coronavirus impeachment scam,” conceived by Trump’s political rivals. The opening segment to the Fox Business’s host’s program began on a riff aimed at calling out the […]
News video: President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S

President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S 43:21

 President Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence and several health officials, held a news conference Monday, March 9, to update the public on the government's response to the novel coronavirus following the Dow's largest single-day plunge in history.

Trump set to sign $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The legislation would provide...
SeattlePI.com

Inslee on Trump coronavirus feud: 'I don’t care what Donald Trump thinks of me'

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee brushed off on Sunday criticism by President Trump about his state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and instead praised...
FOXNews.com

