Trish Regan Says Coronavirus Is an Impeachment ‘Scam’ Against Trump ‘All Over Again’: Trying to ‘Demonize And Destroy the President’

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Fox Business Network host Trish Regan ripped into Democrats and the liberal media equal parts on her Monday, broadcast billing the novel deadly novel Coronavirus along the chyron as a “Coronavirus impeachment scam,” conceived by Trump’s political rivals. The opening segment to the Fox Business’s host’s program began on a riff aimed at calling out the […] 👓 View full article

