Clicky Sound https://t.co/XkTBoDwFUj The moment has finally come. After an entire season of teasing, Bachelor Nation finally kn… https://t.co/AAG3J3O2X7 1 minute ago Amanda 😌💫 RT @enews: We Finally Know Who Peter Weber's Mom Was Crying About on The Bachelor Finale https://t.co/m99yI0589h 13 minutes ago David Kisamfu We Finally Know Who Peter Weber's Mom Was Crying About on The Bachelor Finale https://t.co/30XoxVBCsZ 14 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg #peter_weberbachelor_thecelebritiesapple_newstop_stories We Finally Know Who Peter Weber's Mom Was Crying About on… https://t.co/KcNDWDDC1I 14 minutes ago Andy Vermaut We Finally Know Who Peter Weber's Mom Was Crying About on The Bachelor Finale https://t.co/abXMANuzVp https://t.co/cYGVsh6zxD 14 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 We Finally Know Who Peter Weber’s Mom Was Crying About on The Bachelor Finale 17 minutes ago Ocean Pop 💎 We Finally Know Who Peter Weber’s Mom Was Crying About on The Bachelor https://t.co/aeChkNi5ai https://t.co/JXedOGfviH 17 minutes ago d-rock trot We Finally Know Who Peter Weber's Mom Was Crying About on The Bachelor https://t.co/W5pp17yOOz 18 minutes ago