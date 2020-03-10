Anaya Cheyenne’s Vocal Runs During Her ‘Voice’ Audition Will Remind You of Kelly Clarkson

When 16-year-old Anaya Cheyenne took The Voice stage to perform Lady Gaga's "I'll Never Love Again," it was like listening to a young Kelly Clarkson.



