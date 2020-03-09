Mia Farrow and Seth Meyers Among Stars Paying Tribute to Late Max Von Sydow

Catherine Brelet, the wife of the 'Seventh Seal' star, confirms that the two-time Oscar-nominated actor has passed away on Sunday, March 8 at the age of 90.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Mia Farrow leads tributes to Max von Sydow Hollywood star Max von Sydow has been hailed for his “tremendous presence and power” following his death aged 90.

Belfast Telegraph 3 hours ago



Max von Sydow death: Mia Farrow, David Walliams and more honour The Exorcist and Star Wars actor Actor has died aged 90 in France

Independent 10 hours ago





Tweets about this