Here's how Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta plan to celebrate Holi this year

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta will celebrate Holi keeping the coronavirus scare in mind. They will not use any water and will celebrating a dry holi, as the virus can spread through water droplets and moisture.

"This year I will be celebrating with my immediate family only. Normally also I am not someone who plays Holi a lot....
Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta to celebrate dry, eco-friendly Holi

"This year I will be celebrating with my immediate family only. Normally also I am not someone who plays Holi a lot. I am against wasting water," said Vatsal.
