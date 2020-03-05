Global  

Vanessa Hudgens Looks Glam While Finishing Up A Photo Shoot

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Vanessa Hudgens is all smiles while leaving a photoshoot in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (March 9). The 31-year-old actress wore a chic tan coat with her hair all done up, and headed to her car with mom, Gina. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens In a recent interview with THR, Vanessa [...]
 Vanessa Hudgens loves matching the colour of her lipstick to her outfit.

Vanessa Bryant Poses in Front of Kobe and Gianna Mural with Remaining Daughters Vanessa Bryant shared footage of her oldest daughter, Natalia, posing in front of a mural of her late father, Kobe, and..

When you're getting tattooed anywhere that's not your forearm, it's hard to watch your artist work without contorting your body and potentially bumping into them. Most of the time, you don't know..

Vanessa Hudgens shows off her midriff under her tan coat as she leaves a photo shoot in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (March 9). The 31-year-old actress had...
For Vanessa Hudgens, another Thursday means one more #ThirstyThursday photo opp. 
