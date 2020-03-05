Vanessa Hudgens Looks Glam While Finishing Up A Photo Shoot

Vanessa Hudgens is all smiles while leaving a photoshoot in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (March 9). The 31-year-old actress wore a chic tan coat with her hair all done up, and headed to her car with mom, Gina. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens In a recent interview with THR, Vanessa [...]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Vanessa Bryant Poses in Front of Kobe and Gianna Mural with Remaining Daughters Vanessa Bryant Poses in Front of Kobe and Gianna Mural with Remaining Daughters Vanessa Bryant shared footage of her oldest daughter, Natalia, posing in front of a mural of her late father, Kobe, and.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:53Published 2 days ago Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Angel Tattoo When you're getting tattooed anywhere that's not your forearm, it's hard to watch your artist work without contorting your body and potentially bumping into them. Most of the time, you don't know.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Vanessa Hudgens Wanted To Be The 'Indie Girl' When She Started Her Career Vanessa Hudgens shows off her midriff under her tan coat as she leaves a photo shoot in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (March 9). The 31-year-old actress had...

Just Jared Jr 2 days ago



A look at Vanessa Hudgens’ #ThirstyThursday social media photos For Vanessa Hudgens, another Thursday means one more #ThirstyThursday photo opp.

FOXNews.com 6 days ago





Tweets about this