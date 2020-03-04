Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 19 Best Reactions to Peter's Mom's 'Don't Let Her Go' Moment on 'The Bachelor' Finale

19 Best Reactions to Peter's Mom's 'Don't Let Her Go' Moment on 'The Bachelor' Finale

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from the finale of The Bachelor, so beware of reading any further! During part one of the finale of Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, we finally found out who his mom Barb was referring to when she said, “Don’t let her go!” The producers of The Bachelor [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Let's Prank Mom [Video]Let's Prank Mom

Moms are always the best to scare prank. Why? Because they fall for it every time and their loud reactions are the best. It's great that these moms are being good sports, but just remember they know..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:55Published

The Bachelor Recap: Victoria F Goes Home & The Women Tell All | The Bach Chat 🌹 [Video]The Bachelor Recap: Victoria F Goes Home & The Women Tell All | The Bach Chat 🌹

It's the Women Tell All on The Bachelor this week! We start off with Victoria F getting sent home, and Madison and Hannah Ann get the final roses. Then, onto the drama with the ladies from Peter's..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Bachelor' Finale 1 Recap: Peter Weber Breaks Up With [SPOILER]

In the first part of 'The Bachelor' season 24 finale, Peter asks his family in Australia to help him make decision which one to chose between the two remaining...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Just Jared

We Finally Know Who Peter Weber's Mom Was Crying About on The Bachelor Finale

The moment has finally come. After an entire season of teasing, Bachelor Nation finally knows why Peter Weber's mom was sobbing uncontrollably. It turns out,...
E! Online


Tweets about this

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete 19 Best Reactions to Peter's Mom's 'Don't Let Her Go' Moment on 'The Bachelor' Finale https://t.co/msZs7moGip via @JustJared 17 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle 19 Best Reactions to Peter’s Mom’s ‘Don’t Let Her Go’ Moment on ‘The Bachelor’ Finale https://t.co/2TOJx3x0t0 https://t.co/Q6MNlym6dl 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian 19 Best Reactions to Peter’s Mom’s ‘Don’t Let Her Go’ Moment on ‘The Bachelor’ Finale https://t.co/pm0bA9RMZ7 https://t.co/ZL3n8HJLRQ 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ 19 Best Reactions to Peter’s Mom’s ‘Don’t Let Her Go’ Moment on ‘The Bachelor’ Finale https://t.co/usPOkDj98d https://t.co/0kZ4KNxKkH 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Here are the best Twitter reactions to the "Don't let her go" moment on #TheBachelor's finale... plus, find out who… https://t.co/cOHs9mvW6Q 1 hour ago

RadioNOW1009

RadioNOW 100.9 The new #Bachelorette will be...@Clare_Crawley! I'm gonna be honest, Idk who she is. (I went on a Bach hiatus durin… https://t.co/K4SugOY1SS 1 week ago

katie_campione

Katie No, I did not watch Peter’s season and judging from all of your reactions every week that seems like the best choice 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.