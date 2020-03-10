Global  

George Papadoolous’ Wife Announces Divorce On Twitter: ‘Used Me and Abused Me’

Mediaite Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
George Papadoolous’ Wife Announces Divorce On Twitter: ‘Used Me and Abused Me’Former President Donald Trump campaign aid George Papadopoulos’s wife Simona Mangiante announced Monday night on Twitter, in now-deleted tweets, that the formerly married couple are splitting. Mangiante, in an initial tweet, wrote, “Officially divorcing @GeorgePapa19 after the months of abuses and ultimately the huge disrespect he showed this morning in his podcast.” “I am tired of […]
