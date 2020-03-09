Global  

Paritosh Tripathi: This Holi, it's celebrations with the family

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Actor Paritosh Tripathi has shared his plans for this year's Holi and how he wishes to celebrate it. And there are a lot of other actors as well who have spilled the beans on the same! Let's talk about Tripathi first. He shared, "Holi is one of my most favourite festivals because we forget all our disputes and celebrate Holi...
Watch: Holi hues at Banke Bihari, flower celebrations amid COVID-19 scare & more

Watch: Holi hues at Banke Bihari, flower celebrations amid COVID-19 scare & more

 Holi festivities have begun in India. UP’s Mathura witnessed a massive gathering on ‘Chhoti Holi’. People thronged Banke Bihari temple to celebrate Holi. ‘Dol Utsav’ celebrations are underway in Kolkata. Huge crowd gathered to witness traditional dance performances. In Amritsar, people...

