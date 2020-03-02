Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lit and chill at the same time! Priyanka Chopra spends weekend with Nick Jonas, mom Madhu Chopra

Lit and chill at the same time! Priyanka Chopra spends weekend with Nick Jonas, mom Madhu Chopra

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent her weekend with her near and dear ones and thanked Natasha and Adar Poonawala for being the best host to give her chilling time.

The 37-year-old actor shared the moment in an Instagram post, which she captioned as: "I love when the weekend is lit and chill at the same time. Thank you Natasha...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi in India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi in India 00:38

 Pop star Nick Jonas and his actress wife Priyanka Chopra returned to her native India last week to kickstart celebrations for the 2020 Holi festival.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their first Holi together in Mumbai [Video]Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their first Holi together in Mumbai

The celebrity couple attended a star-studded Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:35Published

Nick joins Priyanka in India for his 1st Holi [Video]Nick joins Priyanka in India for his 1st Holi

American singer Nick Jonas celebrated his first Holi with his wife Priyanka Chopra and her famous friends, including Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, five days early, "in his second home" India.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cowboy Couple Alert! Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas stride the world together and these latest photos are proof

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas took to their Instagram pages and shared photos from their Sunday session of horseriding.
DNA

Video: PC avoids shaking hands with a man

Priyanka Chopra and beau Nick Jonas indulged in festive celebrations last week at the Ambani’s Holi bash. Photos and videos of the couple enjoying the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.