Miley Cyrus Won't Be Headlining Bushfire Charity Concert in Australia Because of Coronavirus

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus has cancelled her appearance at the upcoming Australia Bushfire Concert, amid coronavirus risks. The 27-year-old singer alerted fans about the change in plans. “Australia: Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global [...]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia Closes Schools Over Coronavirus [Video]Australia Closes Schools Over Coronavirus

Australia ordered its first school closure on Friday, according to Reuters.com. This is after a 16-year-old pupil tested positive for the coronavirus. Authorities are struggling to contain the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Cody Simpson laughs off pregnancy rumours [Video]Cody Simpson laughs off pregnancy rumours

Cody Simpson has laughed off speculation that his girlfriend Miley Cyrus is expecting a baby with him after he said he wanted to raise his children in his native Australia.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Miley Cyrus cancels Australian bushfire concert due to coronavirus fears

The American pop star has cancelled plans to fly to Melbourne for a charity concert planned for Friday night.
The Age

Miley Cyrus cancels bushfire relief concert amid coronavirus concerns

International pop star Miley Cyrus has cancelled her appearance at a Melbourne bushfire relief concert due to coronavirus concerns.
SBS

