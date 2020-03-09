Led Zeppelin wins 'Stairway to Heaven' copyright case

Led Zeppelin on Monday persuaded a U.S. appeals court to reinstate a jury verdict that it did not steal the opening guitar riff for "Stairway to Heaven" from an obscure song written four years earlier.

