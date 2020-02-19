Global  

'AHS' Actor Harry Hains' Cause of Death Revealed

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
American Horror Story actor Harry Hains died at the young age of 27 back in January and now his cause of death has been revealed. The Los Angels County Medical Examiner-Coroner has reported that Harry died from “accidental fentanyl intoxication.” Harry‘s mother Jane Badler shared the news of his death on her Instagram page shortly [...]
