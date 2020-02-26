Global  

Billie Eilish Waves Back To Fans While Arriving Ahead of Miami Concert

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Billie Eilish happily waves to fans while arriving at the American Airlines Arena on Monday night (March 9) in Miami, Fla. The 18-year-old singer wore an olive green Gucci look full of holes as she headed inside the venue to get ready for her concert. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish Billie‘s [...]
