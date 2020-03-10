Global  

Animated 'Mulan' Star Ming-Na Wen Steals The Spotlight at Live-Action 'Mulan' Premiere

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Animated 'Mulan' Star Ming-Na Wen Steals The Spotlight at Live-Action 'Mulan' PremiereMing-Na Wen looks so gorgeous in a tapestry like gown at the premiere of Mulan held at Dolby Theatre on Monday night (March 9) in Hollywood. The 56-year-old actress was the voice of the character in the 1998 animated film. Ming-Na was joined by American Housewife stars Carly Hughes and Meg Donnelly, Lana Condor, Chrissy [...]
News video: Mulan Movie Premiere with Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li

Mulan Movie Premiere with Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li 06:22

 Mulan Movie Premiere - B-Roll Plot synopsis: A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father. A live-action feature film based on Disney's 'Mulan.' Director: Niki Caro Writers: Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Elizabeth Martin Stars: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet...

Ashley James and other celebrities arrive for the Mulan European film premiere in London [Video]Ashley James and other celebrities arrive for the Mulan European film premiere in London

Ashley James, Betty Bachz, Sinead Harnett, Jess Impiazzi, Alicia Agneson and Will Manning arrive for the European Mulan film premiere in London's Leicester Square, posing for selfies with fans at the s

Red carpet cancelled for 'Mulan' London premiere [Video]Red carpet cancelled for 'Mulan' London premiere

The European premiere of the new Disney movie was scaled down with no media line-up or red carpet and the cast only posing for photographers indoors.

Mulan Star Yifei Liu Embodies a Real-Life Disney Princess at Red Carpet Premiere

Yifei Liu is channelling her inner Disney princess on the red carpet premiere of Mulan. The 32-year-old actress stunned at the premiere of Disney's Mulan wearing...
E! Online

Mulan's Yifei Liu Looks Like a True Disney Princess at L.A. Premiere!

Yifei Liu has a real-life princess moment while making a grand entrance at the Mulan red carpet premiere! The 32-year-old actress, who plays the title role in...
Just Jared Jr

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez Original ‘Mulan’ star astounds fans with ‘ageless’ photo comparison: ‘How are you getting younger?’… https://t.co/1AiubYZuO2 4 hours ago

Gravity_Ferb

Ryan RT @JustJared: Ming-Na Wen, who voiced #Mulan in the animated version, looked amazing at the premiere of the live-action film tonight http… 2 days ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Animated 'Mulan' Star Ming-Na Wen Steals The Spotlight at Live-Action 'Mulan' Premiere https://t.co/NTAnlrv5KV via @JustJared 3 days ago

PReportReviews

PoppenReportReviews #Mulan #Premiere 3/10/20 I love that dress, can't wait to see film. https://t.co/mQ6lQhQX3L 4 days ago

