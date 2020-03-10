Animated 'Mulan' Star Ming-Na Wen Steals The Spotlight at Live-Action 'Mulan' Premiere
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Ming-Na Wen looks so gorgeous in a tapestry like gown at the premiere of Mulan held at Dolby Theatre on Monday night (March 9) in Hollywood. The 56-year-old actress was the voice of the character in the 1998 animated film. Ming-Na was joined by American Housewife stars Carly Hughes and Meg Donnelly, Lana Condor, Chrissy [...]
Mulan Movie Premiere - B-Roll
Plot synopsis: A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father. A live-action feature film based on Disney's 'Mulan.'
Director: Niki Caro
Writers: Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Elizabeth Martin
Stars: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet...
Ashley James, Betty Bachz, Sinead Harnett, Jess Impiazzi, Alicia Agneson and Will Manning arrive for the European Mulan film premiere in London's Leicester Square, posing for selfies with fans at the s