Chris Hemsworth cancels India visit amid coronavirus outbreak

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on Monday called off his India visit due to coronavirus scare. The "Thor" star, who was supposed to promote his upcoming Netflix film "Extraction" along with director Sam Hargrave, was scheduled to arrive in the country on March 16 on a two-day visit.

"Keeping in mind the health and safety of...
