Eminem Gets High and Punched by Mike Tyson in 'Godzilla' Music Video

The trippy clip, which sees the 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker having a series of bizarre hallucinations, also features Dr. Dre and a tribute to late rapper Juice WRLD.



Recent related videos from verified sources Eminem's 'Godzilla' Video Pays Tribute To Juice Wrld As promised, Eminem has delivered a proper visual for the Music To Be Murdered By track “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice Wrld. Directed by Cole Bennett, the visual begins with Shady drinking.. Credit: HipHopDX Duration: 02:08Published 16 hours ago Eminem's #GodzillaChallenge Brings Out Rappity Rap Fans Worldwide In an effort to boost the awareness of his Music To Be Murdered By single “Godzilla,” Eminem launched the #GodzillaChallenge on social media, daring fans to duplicate the tongue-twisting third.. Credit: HipHopDX Duration: 03:43Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Watch: Eminem’s GODZILLA Video Is Packed With Cameos Including Mike Tyson, Dr. Dre + More Grammy–winning rapper Eminem didn’t hold back on the star power with his new “Godzilla” music video. The newly released visual features handfuls of guest...

SOHH 11 hours ago



Mike Tyson 'knocks out' rap superstar Eminem with vicious right hand Boxing legend Mike Tyson appeared in the music video for Eminem’s single Godzilla with Iron Mike seemingly landing a vicious right hook on the rap star

Daily Star 13 hours ago



