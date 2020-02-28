Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Eminem Gets High and Punched by Mike Tyson in 'Godzilla' Music Video

Eminem Gets High and Punched by Mike Tyson in 'Godzilla' Music Video

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The trippy clip, which sees the 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker having a series of bizarre hallucinations, also features Dr. Dre and a tribute to late rapper Juice WRLD.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Eminem's 'Godzilla' Video Pays Tribute To Juice Wrld [Video]Eminem's 'Godzilla' Video Pays Tribute To Juice Wrld

As promised, Eminem has delivered a proper visual for the Music To Be Murdered By track “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice Wrld. Directed by Cole Bennett, the visual begins with Shady drinking..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:08Published

Eminem's #GodzillaChallenge Brings Out Rappity Rap Fans Worldwide [Video]Eminem's #GodzillaChallenge Brings Out Rappity Rap Fans Worldwide

In an effort to boost the awareness of his Music To Be Murdered By single “Godzilla,” Eminem launched the #GodzillaChallenge on social media, daring fans to duplicate the tongue-twisting third..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 03:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Eminem’s GODZILLA Video Is Packed With Cameos Including Mike Tyson, Dr. Dre + More

Watch: Eminem’s GODZILLA Video Is Packed With Cameos Including Mike Tyson, Dr. Dre + MoreGrammy–winning rapper Eminem didn’t hold back on the star power with his new “Godzilla” music video. The newly released visual features handfuls of guest...
SOHH

Mike Tyson 'knocks out' rap superstar Eminem with vicious right hand

Mike Tyson 'knocks out' rap superstar Eminem with vicious right handBoxing legend Mike Tyson appeared in the music video for Eminem’s single Godzilla with Iron Mike seemingly landing a vicious right hook on the rap star
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.