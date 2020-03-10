Keira Knightley Delighted by Daughter's Mature Reaction to 'Sleeping Beauty' Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The 'Begin Again' actress reveals in a new interview that she's satisfied with how her 4-year-old daughter views the ending of the Disney animated version of the story. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Keira Knightley Delighted by Daughter's Mature Reaction to 'Sleeping Beauty' https://t.co/tyIdDPbQRd https://t.co/t48tiTLZNH 1 hour ago