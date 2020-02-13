Amber Rose Is Pure Beauty Turning Up To Swae Lee’s New SOMEONE SAID: “He Stay With That Fire” Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Vixen Amber Rose knows great music when she hears it. The hip-hop model has shared footage of herself getting turned up to rapper Swae Lee‘s new “Someone Said” single. Big Facts This week, Muva Rose went online and shared some lit video moments. In the clip, Amber is rocking a white hat, pink Nike top […]



The post Amber Rose Is Pure Beauty Turning Up To Swae Lee’s New SOMEONE SAID: “He Stay With That Fire” appeared first on . Vixen Amber Rose knows great music when she hears it. The hip-hop model has shared footage of herself getting turned up to rapper Swae Lee‘s new “Someone Said” single. Big Facts This week, Muva Rose went online and shared some lit video moments. In the clip, Amber is rocking a white hat, pink Nike top […]The post Amber Rose Is Pure Beauty Turning Up To Swae Lee’s New SOMEONE SAID: “He Stay With That Fire” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Eyeball tattoo leaves alt-model blind for 3 weeks AUSTRALIA — 24-year-old alt-model, Amber Luke has spent more than $25,000 on modifying her body, and she recently revealed that she went blind for three weeks after inking her eyes late last.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:31Published 2 weeks ago Amber Rose hits back at critics of new face tattoos Amber Rose has defended her decision to have her sons' names tattooed onto her face. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published on February 13, 2020

Tweets about this