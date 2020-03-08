Global  

Broward Couple Aboard Grand Princess Suing Princess Cruise Lines Over Handling Of Coronavirus

cbs4.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
A Broward County couple still aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Oakland, California, has filed a lawsuit against the ship's operator Princess Cruise Lines, accusing the company of gross negligence in allowing them to be exposed to coronavirus on the ship.
 A Broward County couple still aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Oakland, California, has filed a lawsuit against the ship's operator Princess Cruise Lines, accusing the company of gross negligence in allowing them to be exposed to coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

