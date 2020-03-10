Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Charlie Sheen Accused of Raping Corey Haim in Broad Daylight

Charlie Sheen Accused of Raping Corey Haim in Broad Daylight

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
In new documentary, Corey Feldman claims that his late Canadian friend was sexually abused by the 'Two and a Half Men' alum in between two trailers back in the 1980s.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bravolebrity1

Patti RT @aceshowbiz: Charlie Sheen Accused of Raping Corey Haim in Broad Daylight https://t.co/F0bXiPVCjF https://t.co/ooPJoQcyRj 7 minutes ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Charlie Sheen Accused of Raping Corey Haim in Broad Daylight https://t.co/F0bXiPVCjF https://t.co/ooPJoQcyRj 11 minutes ago

lady__doobie

Nina Turner’s MLKjr Standing🔥🌹🗽🧷 @GlitterAndGold7 @Corey_Feldman When was Charlie Sheen accused of raping a young boy before? Never? So guess wha… https://t.co/rKCPPVrNcp 12 minutes ago

canrichmond

can RT @CharisseVanHorn: As we near the launch of #CoreyFeldman's documentary: My Truth The Rape of 2 Coreys everyone is waiting to see who Cor… 2 hours ago

SONlCAIDS

アダム When #metoo accusations came out, it hit top trending with hundreds of thousand tweets. Charlie Sheen gets accused… https://t.co/fvRMG2ylGS 3 hours ago

JoshFlashman

Josh Flashman According to reporter @AmyKinLA of the @latimes, the only name Corey Feldman named in his #MyTruthDoc was Charlie… https://t.co/tlkyIUO0OO 7 hours ago

CamillaMR2

CamillaMR This is whats being screened in Corey Feldmans docu Mytruth.. - as claimed before. https://t.co/SjBaRnDtAk 7 hours ago

CharisseVanHorn

Charisse Van Horn✍️ As we near the launch of #CoreyFeldman's documentary: My Truth The Rape of 2 Coreys everyone is waiting to see who… https://t.co/Fpd5PdbSO5 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.