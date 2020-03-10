Fyre Festival's Andy King Announces UK Speaking Tour Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

He's the Evian blow job guru...



*Fyre Festival* figure *Andy King* has arranged a UK speaking tour.



Known as The Concierge Of New York following his career in events, Andy King was air-dropped into Fyre Festival just as it began to implode.



Tasked with helping to get the island event over the finishing line, he subsequently played a key role in an acclaimed Netflix documentary.



Becoming a meme thanks to his fellatio related Evian mishaps, Andy King will fly to the UK for a nationwide speaking tour.



Dates open in Norwich on April 20th, with Mensa Akwasi from Native talks commenting:



"It's so great to be able to bring Andy King over to the UK for the first time as part of a national tour. The man became a meme after the incredible Fyre Festival documentary and we hope to bring the entertaining speaker to the masses later this month. It's also very fitting that the documentary is now one year old and we hope to further expand on Andy's inside knowledge from the best event that never happened..."



Here's that Evian confession one more time.



Catch Andy King at the following shows:



Norwich - 20th April

Stoke On Trent - 21st April

Brighton - 23rd April

Glasgow - 24th April

Southhampton - 25th April

Birmingham - 27th April

Sheffield - 29th April

Newcastle - 30th April

Edinburgh - 1st May

London - 2nd May



