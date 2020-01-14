💖 Taudry Hepburn 💖 RT @Polygon: Nintendo and Lego team up for Lego Super Mario https://t.co/ZmhXuiMkGm https://t.co/yQrpa2Y4sg 3 minutes ago Always🐨F♥k☥ng🐰Snape Nintendo and Lego team up for Lego Super Mario https://t.co/MlD3ay1FTr via @Polygon 6 minutes ago JGSF So the LEGO/Mario Team up has revealed that a Nintendo direct has been delayed and that is why we haven’t seen on i… https://t.co/1oSBNHgL3g 15 minutes ago GamerIntel Nintendo and Lego team up for Lego Super Mario https://t.co/9OhVYdgKCk https://t.co/4muJTamw3U 51 minutes ago The Gaming Monkeys Nintendo and Lego team up for Lego Super Mario https://t.co/ftz6AVHQjN 55 minutes ago Polygon Nintendo and Lego team up for Lego Super Mario https://t.co/ZmhXuiMkGm https://t.co/yQrpa2Y4sg 1 hour ago ocean ✦ nintendo/lego team up is very interesting https://t.co/K7T61rFqmW 1 hour ago 바나나 @Jake_Baronduki uhhhh Nintendo Land Indiana Jones Lego lmao Crash Team Racing Kingdom hearts 3 days ago