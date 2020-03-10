Global  

'Bachelor' fans rip Peter Weber's mom over crying clip: 'Barb let down all of America'

'Bachelor' fans rip Peter Weber's mom over crying clip: 'Barb let down all of America'

FOXNews.com
"Bachelor" fans were left fuming Monday night after part one of the series finale revealed which contestant Peter Weber's mother cried over after weeks of speculation.
