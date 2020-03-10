Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Bachelor Fans Aren't Happy With Peter Weber's Parents After That Finale Conversation

The Bachelor Fans Aren't Happy With Peter Weber's Parents After That Finale Conversation

E! Online Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Barb Weber and Peter Weber, parents of The Bachelor season 24 star Peter Weber, finally gave fans the moment that's been teased all season in the first part of the finale. Yep, the "bring...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Bachelor' Finale Night One: An Unexpected Breakup & Shocking Cliffhanger | THR News

'Bachelor' Finale Night One: An Unexpected Breakup & Shocking Cliffhanger | THR News 02:23

 'Bachelor' Finale Night One: An Unexpected Breakup & Shocking Cliffhanger | THR News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Bachelor Recap: Bring Her HOME & Madison Leaves (Again) | The Bach Chat 🌹 [Video]The Bachelor Recap: Bring Her HOME & Madison Leaves (Again) | The Bach Chat 🌹

It's Bachelor finale time! We're talking part 1 of the Bachelor season finale, and we have lots to say! We discuss Hannah Ann and Madison meeting Peter's family, Barb's breakdown, our predictions for..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:43Published

Find Comfort in a Mystery This March [Video]Find Comfort in a Mystery This March

A good mystery book is a great way to escape the everyday and immerse yourself in a well-crafted puzzle. Joining us to discuss her picks for the top mystery reads this March is our resident book..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Bachelor' Exec Describes the Vibe After Finale Between Peter Weber & His Parents

The Bachelor came to a shocking end on Tuesday night (March 10), and social media is still buzzing about that ending – especially Peter Weber‘s awkward...
Just Jared

'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall Live-Tweets Peter Weber's Season Finale

Nick Viall knows a thing or two about The Bachelor – which is why he’s the perfect candidate to weigh-in with a live-tweet session of the show’s season...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.