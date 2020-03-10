Global  

'Jungle Cruise' Trailer Takes Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt on Amazon Adventure - Watch!

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Check out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt in the brand-new trailer for Jungle Cruise! The 47-year-old Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor and the 37-year-old A Quiet Place actress team up in the upcoming film. Here’s the synopsis: [Jungle Cruise] is “a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank [...]
News video: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons In 'Jungle Cruise' New Trailer

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons In 'Jungle Cruise' New Trailer 02:07

 Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons and more star in this new trailer for 'Jungle Cruise'. Based on Disneyland's theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element. This trailer is in...

Disney releases new Jungle Cruise Trailer [Video]Disney releases new Jungle Cruise Trailer

The upcoming adventure flick stars the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall and is based on the Disney theme-park attraction of the same name.

Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson - Official New Trailer [Video]Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson - Official New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for Disney's Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Édgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti! Release Date: July 24,..

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson team up for adventure in lighthearted 'Jungle Cruise' trailer

Dwayne Johnson is heading back to the jungle — not for another Jumanji sequel (not yet, anyway), but for Disney's Jungle Cruise. Johnson plays an explorer who...
Mashable Also reported by •Lainey GossipJust Jared Jr

Jack Whitehall’s gay character makes blink-and-you’ll-miss it appearance in new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise

Jack Whitehall will star as one of Disney’s first major LGBT+ characters in Jungle Cruise, yet he only makes a brief appearance in the trailer. There was some...
PinkNews


Buxton82DC

Darren Buxton RT @movieweb: Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer #2 Takes The Rock on a Wild Boat Ride https://t.co/I0k29ch6L7 56 minutes ago

MyMovieHeaven

Movie Heaven Disney's Jungle Cruise Trailer #2 Takes The Rock on a Wild Boat Ride https://t.co/IDAcuvnzRz 2 hours ago

greydornan05

Ali RT @JustJared: Check out @TheRock and Emily Blunt in the brand-new trailer for #JungleCruise! https://t.co/3leg6EyKVG 2 hours ago

SDamewood

Samuel Damewood Disney's Jungle Cruise Trailer #2 Takes The Rock on a Wild Boat Ride https://t.co/sb7Vo3XHWN 2 hours ago

movieweb

Movieweb Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer #2 Takes The Rock on a Wild Boat Ride https://t.co/I0k29ch6L7 2 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Check out @TheRock and Emily Blunt in the brand-new trailer for #JungleCruise! https://t.co/3leg6EyKVG 4 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle ‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Takes Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt on Amazon Adventure – Watch! https://t.co/vH5g4rb925 https://t.co/9sjLA06pUB 4 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian ‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Takes Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt on Amazon Adventure – Watch! https://t.co/Kmj3Qr4GUj https://t.co/S169PR8ceY 4 hours ago

