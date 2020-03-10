'Jungle Cruise' Trailer Takes Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt on Amazon Adventure - Watch!
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Check out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt in the brand-new trailer for Jungle Cruise! The 47-year-old Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor and the 37-year-old A Quiet Place actress team up in the upcoming film. Here’s the synopsis: [Jungle Cruise] is “a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank [...]
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons and more star in this new trailer for 'Jungle Cruise'. Based on Disneyland's theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element. This trailer is in...
Dwayne Johnson is heading back to the jungle — not for another Jumanji sequel (not yet, anyway), but for Disney's Jungle Cruise. Johnson plays an explorer who... Mashable Also reported by •Lainey Gossip •Just Jared Jr